VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

