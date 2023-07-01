VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MBBB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

