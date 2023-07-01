VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 7th

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SHYD remained flat at $22.30 during midday trading on Friday. 44,958 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 319,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

