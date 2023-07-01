Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $100,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.