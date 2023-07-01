Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7264 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $86.92 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.55) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. Also, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

