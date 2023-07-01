Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.