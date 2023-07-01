Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

