Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

