Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,872,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.