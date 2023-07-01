Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.