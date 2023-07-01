Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Banta Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $407.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

