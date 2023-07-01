Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 284.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,860 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $407.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

