Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

