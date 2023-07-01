Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,436. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BND. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

