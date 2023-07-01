Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $197.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.09.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.