VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 76.8% in June

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VirTra by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Stock Down 5.0 %

VTSI opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. VirTra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. VirTra had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About VirTra

(Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.