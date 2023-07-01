Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 164,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,757. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 666,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.