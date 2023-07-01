Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 164,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,757. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
