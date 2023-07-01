Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.83.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,511,000 after buying an additional 3,701,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,034,000 after buying an additional 772,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.