Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $28.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

