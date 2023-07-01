Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,321,530.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,321,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

