Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.18. 6,357,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

