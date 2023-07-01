Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Warby Parker Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,908,186.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,442,841 shares in the company, valued at $125,627,377.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,442,841 shares in the company, valued at $125,627,377.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $58,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

