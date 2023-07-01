Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of WM opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

