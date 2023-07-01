Wedbush Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

