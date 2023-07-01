Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.82.

U stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,671 shares of company stock worth $14,783,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

