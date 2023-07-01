Wells Fargo & Company Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $195.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

