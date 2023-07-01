Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $10.61 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,184,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

