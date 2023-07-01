Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 21,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,499. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 60.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 440,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 165,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 371,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 84,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

