Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
MHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 21,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,499. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
