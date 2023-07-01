WhiteCoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $233,675.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00348836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003311 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

