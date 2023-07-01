WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $14.62 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $234,369.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00351493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.