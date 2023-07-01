Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.33.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $200.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $223.77.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 130.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 151,031 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.9% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

