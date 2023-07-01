World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

