Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

