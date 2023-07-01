Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $31.35 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

