Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,000.

SRLN opened at $41.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

