Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IYH opened at $280.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.69 and a 200-day moving average of $277.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.