Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 2.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:UAPR opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

