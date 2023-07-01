Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

