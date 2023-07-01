Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,842,000 after buying an additional 81,419 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 172,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

