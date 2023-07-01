Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

