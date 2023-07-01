Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

