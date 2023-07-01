Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 803 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $62.20 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

