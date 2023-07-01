WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

