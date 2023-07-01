Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Tops $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $30,840.64 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,111,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,089,053,357 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06397977 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,001.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

