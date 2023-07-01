WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

