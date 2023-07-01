WT Wealth Management Buys 2,009 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.