WT Wealth Management Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ESGU stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

