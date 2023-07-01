Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:ESCR) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:ESCR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:ESCR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Get Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (ESCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds that are screened for ESG aspects. ESCR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.