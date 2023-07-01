Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHYFree Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1286 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ESHY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (ESHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds in the developed markets that are screened for ESG ratings. ESHY was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

