Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1286 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
ESHY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.
Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.