Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.00.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. Analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

